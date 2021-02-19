ADVERTISEMENT
Chris Noth not returning as Mr Big in ‘Sex And The City’ reboot

Chris Noth not returning in 'Sex And The City' reboot. Noth's John James 'Mr. Big' Preston has been a recurring character over the seasons

By Glamsham Editorial
Los Angeles, Feb 19: Actor Chris Noth will not reprise his popular role of Mr Big in the reboot of the hit show, Sex And The City.

Noth’s John James ‘Mr. Big’ Preston has been a recurring character over the seasons, as the love interest of Sarah Jessica Parker’s character Carrie Bradshaw, but the actor will not join the rest of the cast due to unknown reason, according to Page Six.

A source claimed actor David Eigenberg, who plays Steve Brady, love interest of Miranda Hobbes (Cynthia Nixon), wouldn’t be be returning either, but a representative told Page Six that the actor is still in negotiations and could appear in the series.

The reboot of Sex And The City is currently one of the most-awaited series. The show was a ratings-topper during its hit run of six seasons before going on a break.

