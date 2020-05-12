Advertisement
Chris Pratt, Elizabeth Banks share health tips for children amid Covid-19 pandemic

By Glamsham Editorial
Actors Chris Pratt and Elizabeth Banks have brought back their “The Lego Movie” characters to spread awareness about the COVID-19 pandemic.

They are seen sharing tips on how to stay healthy amid the pandemic in a children-focused animated video, reports hollywoodreporter.com.

It features Emmet (Chris Pratt) and Lucy (Elizabeth Banks) as they sing a song to help children remember ways to avoid spreading of COVID-19.

The video opens with Lucy discussing the “darkness” of COVID-19.

“The world as we knew it is over,” said Lucy. After calling the pandemic an “apocalypse”, she said: “Everything is not awesome.”

Then Emmet (Chris Pratt) soon approached Lucy (Elizabeth Banks). Emmet said they will be discussing “the coronavirus novel”, adding “I admit I didn’t read the other 18 books in the series”.

Lucy explained that COVID-19 is not a book, but instead “a virus we haven’t seen before. And the 19 is because it was discovered in 2019”.

Emmet then shared lessons on how children can ensure that they stay healthy, including washing your hands, coughing or sneezing into your elbow, avoiding touching your face, keeping a safe distance from others and staying home.

Lucy reiterated that the viewers should remember “hands, elbow, face, space and home”.

Lucy goes on to share that the best way to remember the lessons is through song.

“Hands, elbows, face and space/ Stay at home,” she sings, with Emmet joining in and saying: “Don’t touch your eyes or ears or mouth or nose/ Hands, elbows, face and space/ Stay at home!”

In the end, Emmet (Chris Pratt) turns to Lucy (Elizabeth Banks) and goes in for a hug — an air hug.

Both Lucy and Emmet then open their arms to the camera for an air hug with the viewers.

