Chris Pratt to voice 'Garfield' in upcoming animated film

- Advertisement -

Los Angeles, Nov 2 (IANS) Hollywood star Chris Pratt has been set to voice the famous feline Garfield in a new animated feature film.

Alcon Entertainment is producing the movie, with Sony Pictures on board to release Garfield’s latest adventure in theatres globally (excluding China). A release date will be announced at another time, reports variety.com.

- Advertisement -

Though plot details haven’t been confirmed, the movie draws inspiration from the long-running comic strip created by cartoonist Jim Davis.

The exploits of the cynical and lazy orange cat Garfield, his owner Jim Arbuckle and fellow pet Odie have appeared in more than 2,580 newspapers and journals since the comic strip first debuted in June 1978.

- Advertisement -

Garfield currently holds the record for being the most widely syndicated comic strip in the world.

The still-untitled project will be written by David Reynolds and directed by Mark Dindal.

- Advertisement -

The upcoming film is hardly Garfield’s first bout with Hollywood.

Bill Murray voiced the eponymous cat in 2004’s ‘Garfield: The Movie’ and its 2006 sequel ‘Garfield: A Tail of Two Kitties’.

Garfield has also been the subject of several direct-to-video films, including ‘Garfield Gets Real’,’Garfield’s Fun Fest’ and ‘Garfield’s Pet Force’.

Pratt is no stranger to voice work, having recently led Disney and Pixar’s animated adventure ‘Onward’ and the Warner Bros. toy-based ‘Lego Movie’ franchise.

–IANS

dc/ksk/