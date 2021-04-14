Chrissy Teigen calls little Luna her ‘dream daughter’

Adv.

Model Chrissy Teigen penned a note on daughter Luna’s fifth birthday, calling her a “dream daughter”, and tagging the little girl as a “prop” to her and her husband John Legend.

Teigen posted a string of pictures from her vacation on Instagram on Wednesday morning, India time. She also shared a picture of Luna dressed in an all-white dress paired with a colourful bead necklace.

“To my beautiful, kind, funny, smart, incredible little girl, I can’t believe you are 5 today!!! Thank you for 5 truly perfect years. our dream daughter. also props to me and john you’re welcome!!!!” Teigen wrote as the caption.

Tiegen and Legend got engaged in 2011. They had reportedly met during the shoot of the music video “Stereo” in 2006. The couple got married in 2013. Teigen gave birth to Luna in 2016 and it was in 2018 she gave birth to her son Miles.