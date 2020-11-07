Chrissy Teigen shares cute video of Miles casting his ballot

Advtg.

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend’s 2-year-old son is already exercising his constitutional right to vote.

Ahead of the 2020 US presidential election between Donald Trump and Joe Biden, Chrissy Teigen, who been extremely vocal about her dislike for Trump, kept the political spirit alive at home by encouraging their young children, Miles, and Luna, to learn about voting.

It seems Miles is already preparing for future elections and wanted to get into action by casting his ballot in person.

Advtg.

Taking to Twitter, the 34-year-old shared a cute video of her son, Miles Theodore casting his fake vote in this year’s election.

“From earlier today. I voted!” Teigen wrote in the tweet.

from earlier today 😩 I voted! pic.twitter.com/aaXoULvHt6 — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) November 6, 2020

In the cute clip, Miles can be heard yelling, “I voted!” as he drops a piece of paper into a yellow ballot box with the word “VOTE” written on the front.

Advtg.

Teigen and Legend reportedly took part in Biden’s democratic rally on Monday, Nov. 2, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, where they publicly endorsed the former vice president and Kamala Harris on social media.

She also shared a video on Instagram of her and the family in Philadelphia.

“I had no idea what to do but it was an honor to be able to support Kamala and Joe in Philly. HI EVERYONE. Here we go,” she captioned the video. “Remember to breathe and look at puppy photos every once in a while. It’s gonna be a long night.”