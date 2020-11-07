Advtg.
Hollywood News

Chrissy Teigen shares cute video of Miles casting his ballot

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend's 2-year-old son is already exercising his constitutional right to vote.

By Omkar Padte
Chrissy Teigen shares cute video of Miles casting his ballot
Chrissy Teigen shares cute video of Miles casting his ballot (Pic Courtesy: cnbc)
Advtg.

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend’s 2-year-old son is already exercising his constitutional right to vote.

Ahead of the 2020 US presidential election between Donald Trump and Joe Biden, Chrissy Teigen, who been extremely vocal about her dislike for Trump, kept the political spirit alive at home by encouraging their young children, Miles, and Luna, to learn about voting.

It seems Miles is already preparing for future elections and wanted to get into action by casting his ballot in person.

Advtg.

Taking to Twitter, the 34-year-old shared a cute video of her son, Miles Theodore casting his fake vote in this year’s election.

“From earlier today. I voted!” Teigen wrote in the tweet.

In the cute clip, Miles can be heard yelling, “I voted!” as he drops a piece of paper into a yellow ballot box with the word “VOTE” written on the front.

Advtg.

Teigen and Legend reportedly took part in Biden’s democratic rally on Monday, Nov. 2, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, where they publicly endorsed the former vice president and Kamala Harris on social media.

She also shared a video on Instagram of her and the family in Philadelphia.

“I had no idea what to do but it was an honor to be able to support Kamala and Joe in Philly. HI EVERYONE. Here we go,” she captioned the video. “Remember to breathe and look at puppy photos every once in a while. It’s gonna be a long night.”

Advtg.
Previous articleRahul leads race for Orange Cap, Bumrah Purple
Next articleBigg Boss 14 WEEKEND KA VAAR: Aly Goni – Jasmin Bhasin, Abhinav Shukla – Rubina Dilaik perform romantic dance

Related Articles

News

Cardi B smokes 3 at once cigarettes to cope with US Elections anxiety

Omkar Padte - 0
Cardi B says she was so stressed out that she decided to light up not one, but three cigarettes to cope with her election anxiety.
Read more
News

Justin Timberlake’s surprise Zoom call leaves Joe Biden volunteers screaming with joy

Omkar Padte - 0
Justin Timberlake is continuing his support for Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden as 2020 US election nears its end.
Read more
News

Will.i.am slams Donald Trump supporters, compares them to people in an ‘abusive relationship’

Omkar Padte - 0
Will.i.am has hit back at Donald Trump just before Election Day and believes his supporters are much like those who stay in abusive relationships
Read more
Advtg.

LATEST UPDATES

Advtg.
Advtg.
Glamsham.com - © 2020
Enable Notifications    Ok No thanks