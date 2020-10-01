Chrissy Teigen and John Legend left in shock as newborn baby dies

Advtg.

Chrissy Teigen has been left shattered after suffering a miscarriage.

The 34-year-old model took to her Instagram on Wednesday evening, where she the heartbreaking news along with a lengthy caption explaining the tragedy.

Opening up about the news and her devastating miscarriage, Chrissy Teigen wrote: “We are shocked and in the kind of deep pain you only hear about, the kind of pain we’ve never felt before.”

“We were never able to stop the bleeding and give our baby the fluids he needed, despite bags and bags of blood transfusions. It just wasn’t enough,” she shared along with a series of deeply candid photographs of herself, her 41-year-old husband John Legend, and their baby son, who they named Jack.

“We never decide on our babies’ names until the last possible moment after they’re born, just before we leave the hospital. But we, for some reason, had started to call this little guy in my belly Jack.”

“So he will always be Jack to us. Jack worked so hard to be a part of our little family, and he will be, forever,” Chrissy Teigen continued.

“To our Jack – I’m so sorry that the first few moments of your life were met with so many complications, that we couldn’t give you the home you needed to survive. We will always love you.”

Chrissy Teigen concluded her post by thanking fans for sending their wishes to her and Legend.

“Thank you to everyone who has been sending us positive energy, thoughts and prayers. We feel all of your love and truly appreciate you.”

“We are so grateful for the life we have, for our wonderful babies Luna and Miles, for all the amazing things we’ve been able to experience,” Chrissy Teigen.

“But every day can’t be full of sunshine. On this darkest of days, we will grieve, we will cry our eyes out. But we will hug and love each other harder and get through it.”

Husband John legend also took to twitter to mourn the loss of their son.

“We love you, Jack” he wrote alongside a string of black heart emojis.

We love you, Jack 🖤🖤🖤🖤🖤 https://t.co/ySFzJB5e6k — John Legend (@johnlegend) October 1, 2020

The cookbook author was reportedly hospitalized on Sunday night after she experienced constant bleeding during her pregnancy.

Chrissy Teigen had been constantly updating her fans about her pregnancy online. The couple had announced their pregnancy in August.