Chrissy Teigen returns to social media

By Glamsham Editorial
Chrissy Teigen returns to social media
Chrissy Teigen in an instagram post
Model Chrissy Teigen, who had lost her baby last month, has returned to social media.

The 34-year-old wrote that she was grateful to have something to laugh about in a comment on Betches Media’s account, which specialises in reposting comic posts from around the web, particularly from Twitter, reports dailymail.co.uk.

One tweet from Kara Morehart managed to make her laugh.

“Just booked an eyebrow waxing appointment and I’m excited I’ll be wearing a mask so I don’t have to hear ‘mustache too?'” she joked in the original tweet.

“Finally, a giggle. Thank you,” Chrissy commented on the post.

On September 30, she had posted black-and-white photos of her grieving in a hospital room.

“We are shocked and in the kind of deep pain you only hear about, the kind of pain we’ve never felt before. We were never able to stop the bleeding and give our baby the fluids he needed, despite bags and bags of blood transfusions. It just wasn’t enough,” she had written along with the photos.  –ians/nn/sdr/

