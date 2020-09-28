Chrissy Teigen reveals hospitalization after accidentally leaking room’s phone number

Advtg.

Chrissy Teigen has shared a concerning update amid her high-risk pregnancy.

The cookbook author recently revealed she had another episode of health scare.

Teigen, 34, who shares two children, a daughter, Luna Simone, 4, and son Miles Theodore, 2, with husband John Legend was reportedly admitted to Cedars Sinai

Medical Center in Los Angeles, California, on September 27 after suffering complications during her pregnancy.

“I was always, always bleeding. The blood has been going on for a little less than a month. More than a period, definitely not spotting,” Teigen updated her fans via Instagram live from her hospital bed.

“Every time I’d go to the bathroom, it would be blood. Even just laying there, it would be blood. Today the big difference was it was like if you’d turn a faucet on to low and leave it,” she said.

Chrissy Teigen said these complications have been “hard to come to terms with” because she otherwise felt “really good” and loved being pregnant.”

The Chrissy’s Court star first alerted her fans on Sunday, September 27, that she was at the Maternity Fetal Care Unit after sharing a photo on Twitter which featured the hospital room’s phone number.

She later deleted the first picture after she received a lot of phone calls to her room before realizing the blunder.

Chrissy Teigen posted another tweet in which she laughed at her own mistake. “Lol I accidentally posted the phone number to my hospital room on Instagram so I have to move,” she wrote, before adding, “I appreciate the phone calls though your little sweetie pies.”

Lol I accidentally posted the phone number to my hospital room on Instagram so I have to move, I appreciate the phone calls though you little sweetie pies — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) September 28, 2020

The mother of two has been open about her pregnancy complications.

Chrissy Teigen recently had to postpone her third ‘Cravings’ cookbook and her hit Quibi series due to her high-risk pregnancy. She was previously put on bed rest for two weeks by her doctor.