Chrissy Teigen on serious bed rest amid ‘difficult’ third pregnancy

Chrissy Teigen, who's pregnant with her third child says that she's been forced to go on "super serious" bed rest amid her "difficult" pregnancy

By Omkar Padte
Chrissy Teigen on serious bed rest amid 'difficult' third pregnancy (Pic Courtesy: Vanity Fair)

Chrissy Teigen says her third pregnancy isn’t as easy as her first two.

The 34-year-old model revealed on her Instagram Story on Tuesday, that she’s been forced to go on “super serious” bed rest amid her “difficult” pregnancy.

Chrissy Teigen, who’s pregnant with her third child with musician John Legend, revealed she had been put on two-week bed rest earlier this month. But the ‘Sports Illustrated’ model later admitted that she had misinterpreted what her doctors actually wanted her to do.

“I didn’t really know that bed rest was in bed. I honestly thought bed rest was you have to really, really relax, stay home,” she said in a post.

“I thought it could be ‘couch rest’. But now I’m in trouble. Now I need bed rest.”

“It’s a bit of a difficult pregnancy. I feel good though. I will say I’m probably being punished for talking so much about how great the first two went. I was like, ‘Oh yeah, pregnancy’s awesome!’ But now I get it. I get anyone that thinks it’s not so awesome but very happy to be carrying this baby,” Chrissy Teigen added.

On Wednesday, Teigen shared another update on her Instagram Story, posting a video from her bed.

“Hello, hello we’re still here. Day 2,” she said while laying down in a silk robe. “I got out of bed for five minutes yesterday and in those five minutes, I still bled everywhere. It’s fun.”

The ‘Cravings’ author later turned to her Twitter account to share an update from her first full day in bed.

“Been in bed for all but 5 mins of the last 24 hours,” she tweeted on Wednesday.

“Here til next Tuesday. Lord, it’s kind of crappier than it sounds. On punishment for saying the first two pregnancies were easy peasy.”

The newest addition to Chrissy Teigen’s family will join siblings Luna, 4, and Miles, 2.

