Chrissy Teigen shares daughter’s reaction to her late son Jack’s ashes

Los Angeles, Nov 10 (IANS) Model Chrissy Teigen shared the reaction of her daughter Luna on seeing her late son Jacks ashes. The model said the four-year-old girl was incredibly empathetic.

Teigen and her husband, singer John Legend, lost their baby boy six weeks ago halfway through her pregnancy. The model posted two videos on Instagram. In the clips, Luna put a teddy bear around Jack’s ashes.

The model then added in the video: “The best part is I came down and she gave him a piece of her favorite snack, a tiny piece of Pirate’s Booty.”

Alongside the video, she wrote: “im just thinking a lot about jack today. our house is very open about life, death, grief, everything really. we try to explain things well and answer every question imaginable in a beautiful, spiritual but literal way. I know this is a weird post but I just wanted to share these to always remember my incredibly empathetic little mini. life is infinitely better with her in it. I miss u, jack. we miss you a lot.”

Teigen and Legend lost Jack two months ago. The couple took to their Instagram and Twitter accounts to share the tragic news.

“We are shocked and in the kind of deep pain you only hear about, the kind of pain we’ve never felt before. We were never able to stop the bleeding and give our baby the fluids he needed, despite bags and bags of blood transfusions. It just wasn’t enough,” Teigen posted on Instagram along with black-and-white photos of the couple at the hospital.

“We never decide on our babies’ names until the last possible moment after they’re born, just before we leave the hospital. But we, for some reason, had started to call this little guy in my belly Jack. So he will always be Jack to us. Jack worked so hard to be a part of our little family, and he will be, forever.”

“To our Jack — I’m so sorry that the first few moments of your life were met with so many complications, that we couldn’t give you the home you needed to survive. We will always love you,” Teigen wrote.

–IANS

dc/vnc