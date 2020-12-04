Hollywood News

Chrissy Teigen shares what could embarrass her the most

By Glamsham Editorial
Los Angeles, Dec 4 (IANS) Model Chrissy Teigen has revealed her most embarrassing situation in a hilarious post on social media.

Teigen tweeted that calling someone by the wrong name is the most “embarrassing” thing in the “entire world”.

She tweeted: “To me, the most embarrassing thing in entire entire entire entire entire entire entire entire entire world, as in I wanna melt into a puddle and down a drain into the ocean then boiled into steam and blown into the atmosphere, is calling someone by the wrong name.”

The model, who is married to musician John Legend, in a chain tweet shared that she would not care being called by the wrong name.

“Meanwhile if any of us, any of us!, were called by the wrong name, WE WOULD NOT CARE? I can’t imagine caring. John could do it. I wouldn’t care,” she wrote.

–IANS

dc/vnc

