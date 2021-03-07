ADVERTISEMENT
Chrissy Teigen slams media, supports Meghan Markle

Los Angeles, March 7: American model-actress Chrissy Teigen took to Twitter to slam the media for their scrutiny towards the Duchess of Sussex and former actress Meghan Markle. “This Meghan Markle s**t is hitting, too, close to home for me. These people won’t stop until she miscarries. F***** stop it,” she wrote on the micro blogging platform.

Chrissy joined a list of celebrities who have extended their support to the 39-year-old, just days ahead of the highly anticipated interview of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle with popular American talk show host, Oprah Winfrey.

Chrissy and Meghan have been friends since the two met on the sets of the TV Show “Deal or No Deal” in 2007. “I am especially a fan of Meghan. I appeared on ‘Deal or No Deal’ with her and she was lovely. Now everyone asks me what she was like and I say, ‘Sorry, no dirt. She’s gorgeous,'” she told the British tabloid, Daily Mail, in 2018.

