Chrissy Teigen sparkles in all-white ensemble

Model Chrissy Teigen shared a stunning picture dressed in an all-white ensemble...

Chrissy Teigen in an all white ensemble
Chrissy Teigen in an all white ensemble (pic courtesy: instagram)
Model Chrissy Teigen has shared a stunning picture on social media dressed in an all-white ensemble but it is the caption that grabs attention.

Chrissy posted a picture on Instagram, where she is seen lounging on the balcony in an all-white, off-shoulder shirt dress.

“Why does 55 degrees in LA feel colder than 55 degrees in any other city? what weighs more a pound of feathers or a pound of rocks? why do we park on a driveway but dri,” she wrote as the caption.

Chrissy on Wednesday had urged everyone not to bother her, and her reason was quite unusual. She posted a string of photographs on Instagram, taken during a show shoot. Snapshots in the shoot capture Teigen as laughing, in a serious mood, and reading a script with concentration.

“Please do not bother me today for i am *emoting*,” she wrote as the caption.  –ians/dc/vnc

