Hollywood News

The Sound of Music fame Captain Von Trapp actor Christopher Plummer dies at 91

Distinguished Canadian actor Christopher Plummer, best known for his role as Captain Von Trapp in The Sound of Music, has died at the age of 91.

By Glamsham Editorial
The Sound of Music fame Captain Von Trapp actor Christopher Plummer
The Sound of Music fame Captain Von Trapp actor Christopher Plummer (photo credit: instagram)
He won an Oscar in 2012 for the film Beginners and was also nominated for The Last Station in 2010 and All the Money in the World in 2018. In the latter film, he replaced Kevin Spacey, whose performance as billionaire J Paul Getty was removed.

According to reports, Plummer died peacefully at his home in Connecticut with his wife Elaine Taylor at his side. Lou Pitt, his long-time friend and manager of 46 years, remembered him as “an extraordinary man who deeply loved and respected his profession”, the BBC reported.

Plummer’s many other films included The Man Who Would Be King and Knives Out.

He was a memorably villainous Klingon in the sixth Star Trek film and played TV anchorman Mike Wallace in 1999’s The Insider.

He also played Sherlock Holmes in Murder By Decree and appeared with Peter Sellers in The Return of the Pink Panther.

“He was a national treasure who deeply relished his Canadian roots,” Pitt said. “Through his art and humanity, he touched all of our hearts and his legendary life will endure for all generations to come.

“He will forever be with us.”  –ians/int/

