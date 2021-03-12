ADVERTISEMENT
Hollywood News

Claire Foy to play a Royal again in 'A Very English Scandal'

By Glamsham Bureau
London, March 12 (IANS) English actress Claire Foy returns to playing a British Royal in the second season of the popular British TV show, “A Very English Scandal”. The new season will focus on the legal battle between the Duke and Duchess of Argyll, which took place in the 1960s, and co-starring with Foy is Paul Bettany.

“I’m so excited to work on this extraordinary project, and to explore through this story, how often shame, judgement and controversy surrounds a woman’s sexuality,” added Foy, who played Queen Elizabeth II in the first two seasons of the Emmy-award winning show, “The Crown”.

Bettany opened up on working with Foy, too.

“I’m delighted to be working with the remarkable Claire Foy to tell the fascinating and scandalous story of the Duke and Duchess of Argyll and their very complicated lives. I’m also extremely happy to get the chance to once again be working with the wonderful teams at the BBC and Amazon Studios,” Bettany was quoted as saying, in a release shared by screenrant.com.

The second season is scheduled to stream on Amazon Studios.

–IANS

smg/vnc

LATEST UPDATES

