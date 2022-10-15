Colin Farrell compares messy Barry Keoghan to 'raccoons'

Actor Colin Farrell has joked that living with actor Barry Keoghan was like living with “raccoons”. The pair shared a house while filming Martin McDonagh’s ‘Banshees of Inisherin’ in Ireland but Colin admitted the younger actor tried his patience with his messy ways, reports ‘femalefirst.co.uk.’

Speaking to Ryan Tubridy on ‘The Late Late Show’, he said: “He lived with me during the film and you know, I’d come in the morning and the place was like raccoons had been there – I’m not joking.”

“One morning I came in and it was like, excuse my French, was like a p*** take, right. I came in and there was a carton of milk on its side and it was empty. But there was a lovely puddle of milk where it was like somebody said how will we p*** him off, get the milk on its side, put a puddle on the floor, get the cereal and have some soggy little bits of flakes on the bottom.

“So, I saw the milk and I saw the cereal that was on the counter – it wasn’t in the sink where it should have been. I remembered I had milk in the fridge, so it was grand. I got the milk from the fridge, I got a bowl out, grabbed the Crunchy Nut Cornflake box and it was very light.

“He had emptied the Crunchy Nut and put the plastic bag back into its box. I’m not asking for much. This isn’t an actor demanding private jets or any of that s****. I just want a bowl of Crunchy Nut Cornflakes.”

However, Colin went on to praise his co-star, saying: “He’s amazing, though, he’s an extraordinary talent and has a heart the size of this island itself.

“I loved living with him, it was lovely.”

And co-star Brendan Gleeson added: “What he has in talent is beyond words.”

“We were discussing that, at one point (in the movie), the length of time Martin stays on his face, the whole world passes by without saying a word.”