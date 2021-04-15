Adv.
Colin Farrell found ‘Voyagers’ script a page-turner

Hollywood star Colin Farrell says the script of his upcoming sci-fi thriller "Voyagers" was quite a page-turner

By Glamsham Bureau
Colin Farrell in a Voyagers still on Instagram
Hollywood star Colin Farrell says the script of his upcoming sci-fi thriller “Voyagers” was quite a page-turner. “Voyagers” tells the story of 30 men and women sent on an interstellar mission to save the human race.

Talking about his role and the potential he saw in it, Farrell said: “I saw the part that I had, as quite obviously on the page was a father figure and somebody that was there to kind of corral and guide and care for and monitor these children as they go from birth into young adulthood. I loved it.”

Delving deeper into the character, Farrell gained a new perspective on his character’s psyche. He said, “I think Richard (his character) is lonely, I mean he’s got to be lonely. He’s in space and he is again the only senior member of this team heading into the void. So, I think he has no one!”

A big fan of the script, he shared how invested he was in first reading it: “It was a page-turner! It was really, really lovely. It was very unusual. I thought it was very cleverly drawn, and the questions that it provoked in me as a reader were fairly profound and substantial questions.”

The film also stars Tye Sheridan, Isaac Hempstead Wright, and Lily-Rose Depp among others. It is scheduled to release in India by PVR Pictures.

Source@keepupwithcolinfarrell
