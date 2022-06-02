Colin Trevorrow talks of reuniting with Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas

- Advertisement -

Set to roar at the box-office in less than two weeks, Jurassic World Dominion is creating quite a buzz amongst its fans owing to it being the franchise’s finale. Ever since Universal Pictures dropped the trailer of the much-anticipated movie, the excitement level of fans has taken another notch as it sees the return of the terrific trio – director Colin Trevorrow, Chris Pratt (Owen) and Bryce Dallas (Claire).

Talking about working yet another time with the two leads, Director Colin Trevorrow says, “Chris and Bryce and I have made three films together now, and we’ve grown a lot while making them. We were all relatively young when we shot Jurassic World. We were given a huge responsibility, but we jumped in and did something that felt vital and alive and fresh for all of us.”

- Advertisement -

Continuing he said, “The Claire you see at the beginning of Jurassic World is completely different from the one we leave at the end of Jurassic World Dominion. And the same can be said about Owen Grady, who takes on a different level of responsibility in this film. Not only is he a parent, but he has formed a really soulful connection with these creatures. Both Claire and Owen genuinely want their daughter and these animals to find their place in the world. Crafting that evolution for the two of them was very important to all of us.”

Talking about their chemistry, he adds, “I try to cast actors who all share a bit of personality with their characters. There’s a piece of Claire and Owen in each of them that makes their performance very natural. If you cast two people with the kind of chemistry that Chris and Bryce have, chances are those characters are going to have the same chemistry.”

- Advertisement -

Jurassic World Dominion hits the theatres on 10th June in English, Hindi, Tamil & Telugu in 3D, IMAX 3D, 4DX & 2D.