Actress Rebel Wilson takes surrogacy route to have a baby girl

Australian actress-comedian Rebel Wilson, who has been in the news for her dramatic weight loss and giving the middle finger to Russian President Vladimir Putin at the 2022 BAFTA Awards, has announced the birth of her first child via surrogate, reports BBC News.

The 42-year-old “Bridesmaids” and “Pitch Perfect” star shared the first picture of daughter Royce Lilly online, describing her as a “beautiful miracle”. She also thanked the “gorgeous” surrogate for carrying her.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Wilson shared her all-bundled-up newborn daughter’s picture along with a long caption: “Beyond proud to announce the birth of my first child, Royce Lillian, born this past week via surrogate. I can’t even describe the love I have for her, she’s a beautiful miracle!

“I am forever grateful to everyone who has been involved, (you know who you are), this has been years in the making … but particularly wanted to thank my gorgeous surrogate who carried her and birthed her with such grace and care. Thank you for helping me start my own family, it’s an amazing gift. The BEST gift!!

“I am ready to give little Roycie all the love imaginable. I am learning quickly … much respect to all the Mums out there! Proud to be in your club.”

The comic actor, according to BBC News, revealed in June that she was in a relationship with female fashion designer Ramona Agruma. She said at the time: “I thought I was searching for a Disney Prince … but maybe what I really needed all this time was a Disney Princess.”

Wilson hosted the BAFTAs for the first time this year, cracking jokes about her dramatic weight loss, the Royal Family and her flop film “Cats”, and of course, showing the world how she felt about Putin.