ADVERTISEMENT
Hollywood News

Connie Nielson on working with Russell Crowe, Joaquin Phoenix in 'The Gladiator'

By Glamsham Bureau
ADVERTISEMENT

Los Angeles, March 16 (IANS) Danish actress Connie Nielsen, who played Lucilla in Ridley Scott’s 2000 blockbuster “Gladiator”, has fond memories of working in the Oscar-winning film with actors Joaquin Phoenix and Russell Crowe.

“The experience of working with such thrilling actors like Joaquin and Russell is something that just so enriches any scene. You just never know exactly what they’re going to do and that’s the best feeling,” said the 55-year-old actress in an interview with collider.com.

The film’s success made the cast popular across the globe but Nielsen insisted that wasn’t on their minds at the time of shooting.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I don’t think that any of us really understood — we could feel that it was something special, but I don’t think we understood just how privileged we were to be on there. We were so busy complaining about the four pages of new script changes that we got every morning, and we were just really working so hard to make that vision come alive, you know? And we were all super deeply invested in it,” she said.

“I don’t think that I was thinking in terms of career-making or anything like that. I didn’t have a mindset like that. It was all about the story. It was all about the story and how we were telling that story that mattered to us,” she added.

–IANS

ADVERTISEMENT

smg/vnc

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articleMohit Chadda-starrer 'Flight' in theatres on April 2
Next articleElli AvrRam flaunts 'sexy quirky socks' from song she shot with Aamir Khan
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

Akshay says 'Teri mitti' is a feeling as song crosses 1bn views

Oscar contenders share reactions on being nominated

News Glamsham Bureau - 0
Los Angeles, March 16 (IANS) The entire world has been reacting to the nominations for the upcoming 93rd Academy Awards, scheduled to take place...

Esha Deol 'ready to face the camera again'

News Glamsham Bureau - 0
Mumbai, March 16 (IANS) Actress Esha Deol Takhtani is ready to face the camera again. Esha, a mother of two toddlers, has announced...

Winners of Mirchi Music Awards 2021

Feature Glamsham Editorial - 0
Smule Mirchi Music Awards on 11-12th March, focused on celebrating the best of the music industry and its talent in the last ten years

Elli AvrRam flaunts 'sexy quirky socks' from song she shot with Aamir Khan

News Glamsham Bureau - 0
Mumbai, March 16 (IANS) Actress Elli AvrRam on Tuesday took to social media to flaunt her new pair of "sexy quirky...

Connie Nielson on working with Russell Crowe, Joaquin Phoenix in 'The Gladiator'

News Glamsham Bureau - 0
Los Angeles, March 16 (IANS) Danish actress Connie Nielsen, who played Lucilla in Ridley Scott's 2000 blockbuster "Gladiator", has fond memories of working in...
ADVERTISEMENT

GLAMSHAM.COM is an online destination for General Entertainment & Lifestyle, Sports & Technology content. Stay tuned for updated News, Reviews and other updates