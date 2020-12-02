ADVERTISEMENT

Selena Gomez may be taking a plunge into another serious relationship.

The 28-year-old singing sensation recently sparked romance rumors with NBA star Jimmy Butler after they were spotted together on a dinner date, according to Miami Herald and celebrity gossip Instagram account Deuxmoi.

According to multiple outlets, the pair was snapped dining at the French bistro Lucien restaurant in New York City.

ADVERTISEMENT

Fans began speculating about the nature of their relationship after the account shared screenshots and photos about Selena Gomez’s friendship with the Miami Heat star.

Eyewitnesses reportedly claimed that they overheard the restaurant’s staff scrambling to accommodate Gomez and a crew of basketball players last month.

While the pair has yet to publicly address the speculation, a source revealed that Selena Gomez has hung out with Jimmy Butler “a few times,” reports E! News.

ADVERTISEMENT

“They hung out a few times while Selena was in New York City. Jimmy asked her to go to dinner and they had a great time,” the outlet quoted a source as saying.

The so-called inside source also added that Selena is keeping things very casual and keeping her options open. “It’s very casual and she’s open to seeing where things go, but isn’t settling down just yet.”

The insider further noted that she “is currently single but has recently been more open to dating,” and her “friends want to set her up all the time.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, Selena Gomez jokingly revealed in a September 2020 interview that her dating life was put on pause amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“It’s just funny that I release things that say I want a boyfriend and stuff… and I’m like, ‘I didn’t really mean it, though.’” she told YouTube star Nikkie Tutorials. “Guys are a lot of work.”

The Rare Beauty founder has previously dated Justin Bieber, The Weeknd, and Orlando Bloom.