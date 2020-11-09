COVID-19: Kim Kardashian, Katy Perry, and others spoke with Dr. Anthony Fauci via private Zoom call

Advtg.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, America’s top infectious disease doctor revealed he had a Zoom call about COVID-19 with top Hollywood celebrities including Kim Kardashian, Katy Perry, Gwyneth Paltrow, and Ashton Kutcher back in April.

Speaking to CNN, Fauci, 79, who is a member of the White House coronavirus task, and also the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said that the star-studded call included a total of 36 celebrities, including Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom, Kim Kardashian, Gwyneth Paltrow, Brad Falchuk, Tiffany Haddish, Ashton Kutcher, Dennis Quaid, and Mila Kunis.

“It was a whole bunch of movie stars and some sports figures and they wanted to know about what they could do to stay safe, about wearing masks and avoiding crowds,” Anthony Fauci said during the interview. “I was impressed by the questions they asked, by their level of sophistication.”

Dr. Anthony Fauci also shared how various celebrities used their social media platforms to encourage their fans to follow safety protocols.

“Each of them has enormous numbers of followers on their social media accounts,” he added. “I could say to them, for example, it’s important to wear a mask, and they get on their accounts and say ‘wear a mask’ and it goes out to an additional couple of million people.”

According to reports, the hour-long call between the celebs and Dr. Anthony Fauci was organized by Kim Kardashian after she had heard Surgeon General Dr. Jerome Adams urging for the assistance of social media’s well known “influencers” including Kardashian’s sister Kylie Jenner to use their public platforms to make their followers understand the pandemic “is absolutely serious, people are dying.”

The Keeping Up With the Kardashian’s star has spoken publicly a number of times about COVID-19. She has also revealed that her company has been donating to communities most affected by the pandemic, reports EW.com.