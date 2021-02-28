ADVERTISEMENT
Hollywood News

Dancing on Ice: Matt Lucas supports Lady Leshurr

By Glamsham Bureau
Los Angeles, Feb 28 (IANS) Rapper Lady Leshurr, who will be performing in the latest episode of Dancing on Ice, received a message from Matt Lucas, who is rooting for her. The Little Britain star encouraged her to enjoy while performing.

According to a news report on femalefirst.co.uk, Matt told Leshurr, “You just have to commit to it, enjoy being someone else. And if you fall, make it an iconic fall.” The two had bonded with each other when they worked together on Matt’s Baked Potato song, during an appearance on The Jonathan Ross Show last year.

He also FaceTimed the Leshurr and told her, “I’m really proud of you. I’ve been watching – I see you grow every week.”

Meanwhile, the singer, who shares a great rapport with Matt, said that he is her inspiration and also spoke about how she wanted to be like him when she was younger. While speaking to Angela Scanlon on her ‘Thanks A Million’ podcast, she said, “I grew up on Matt, I wanted to be like him. It’s mad meeting someone you’re inspired by.”

–IANS

