Daniel Craig beats Dwayne Johnson!

- Advertisement -

Actor Daniel Craig has topped the list of highest-paid movie stars of 2021, beating actor Dwayne Johnson with whopping $100 million in earnings. Craig topped Variety’s highest-paid movie stars of 2021 list, reports aceshowbiz.com.

Craig made his money from Rian Johnson’s forthcoming ‘Knives Out 2’ and ‘Knives Out 3’.

- Advertisement -

As for Johnson who lands in the second spot, he is walking off with $50 million from Amazon’s holiday-themed action movie ‘Red One’.

Right behind Johnson are Will Smith and Denzel Washington, who both earned $40 million for their movies ‘King Richard’ and ‘The Little Things’, respectively.

- Advertisement -

Leonardo DiCaprio and Mark Wahlberg, meanwhile, scored $30 million each for Netflix films ‘Don’t Look Up’ and ‘Spenser Confidential’.

On the sixth spot is actress Jennifer Lawrence, who pocketed $25 million from ‘Don’t Look Up’.

- Advertisement -

Other actors and actresses who made it to the list’s top 10 are Julia Roberts ($25 million from ‘Leave the World Behind’, Sandra Bullock ($20 million from ‘The Lost City of D’) as well as Ryan Gosling ($20 million from ‘The Gray Man’).

Chris Hemsworth and Brad Pitt matched Ryan’s $20 million for ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ and ‘Bullet Train’, respectively.

Actor Michael B. Jordan, on the other hand, earned $15 million from ‘Without Remorse’ while Tom Cruise was paid just $13 million upfront to star in ‘Top Gun: Maverick’.

The list also shows Keanu Reeves landing at the 15th spot as he earned $12-14 million from ‘The Matrix 4’.

Joining the A-listers above are Chris Pine, who reportedly earned $11.5 million from his film ‘Dungeons & Dragons’ and Robert Pattinson, who earned $3 million from ‘The Batman’.