scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
InternationalNews

Daniel Craig: 'Being famous is still foreign to me'

By Glamsham Bureau
Daniel Craig: 'Being famous is still foreign to me'
Daniel Craig on Stephen Colbert's The Late Show _ news agency pic

James Bond star Daniel Craig has opened up about his hatred of the spotlight, insisting that being famous is foreign to him. The James Bond actor talked about life in the spotlight, saying that he was never comfortable in the public eye after being thrust into international stardom playing 007 in 2006’s ‘Casino Royale’ and he still feels uneasy being a celebrity, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

Daniel explained: “I used to hate it (the spotlight), but I think that was fame I didn’t like. I had to get used to being famous which is still so foreign to me.”

He made the comments while taking part in a question-and-answer session with ‘The Late Show’ star Stephen Colbert at the New Jersey Performing Arts Center at the 2022 Montclair Film Festival and Daniel – who was named the festival’s Tribute Honouree – also spoke about the public reaction to his appointment as Bond.

The actor added: “Everybody f****** hated me.”

He went on to name his favourite Bond film that he didn’t star in – picking 1964’s ‘Goldfinger’ which featured Sir Sean Connery in the lead role – and was even asked about who is going to replace him in the franchise after he bowed out following his final 007 film ‘No Time To Die’ which was released last year.

Daniel said of his replacement: “It’s not my problem. It (Bond) will continue without me.”

During the question-and-answer session, Daniel was asked what advice he would give to his younger self and he admitted that he probably wouldn’t have listened no matter what was said.

He joked: “I think about this quite a lot. I don’t think I would’ve listened. I would’ve just told me to go f*** myself.”

Previous article
Kanye West is giving up talking and sex for a month in 'verbal fast'
Next article
T20 World Cup: New Zealand are first team to qualify for semis, Australia's future lies in England, Sri Lanka's hands (Ld)
CELEBRITY GALLERY

Sidharth Shukla

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Tejasswi Prakash Wayangankar

Pragya Jaiswal

- Advertisment -

Related Posts

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US