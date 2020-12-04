Hollywood News

Daniel Radcliffe explains his absence from social media

By Glamsham Editorial
Daniel Radcliffe explains his absence from social media 1
ADVERTISEMENT

Los Angeles, Dec 4 (IANS) Hollywood star Daniel Radcliffe says he stays away from social media to avoid getting into fights with random people.

The 31-year-old actor doesn’t have an official Twitter account. During an appearance on “Hot Ones” show, he opened up about his absence from social media, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

Asked why he isn’t on social media, he said: “I would love to say there’s some sort of intellectual, well throughout reason for this. Because I considered getting a Twitter and I 100 percent know that if I did, you all would be waking up to stories like ‘Dan Radcliffe gets into fight with random person on Twitter’.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Radcliffe also admitted that he doesn’t like the idea of social media because he knows it would negatively impact his mental health in the long run.

He said: “When I was younger, not anymore thank god, I would like to look up comments about myself on the internet and read s*** like that. That is an insane and bad thing to do. And to me, like Twitter and everything just feels like an extension of that. Unless I want to go just read all nice things about myself, which also feels like another unhealthy thing to do.”

–IANS

ADVERTISEMENT

sug/vnc

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articleAnil Kapoor refutes rumours, says he has tested Covid negative (LEAD)
Next articleSanya Malhotra, Neena Gupta, Kirti Kulhari to discuss new-age dating
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

Daniel Radcliffe explains his absence from social media 2

E-commerce industry sees 56% growth in festive orders: Report

IANS - 0
New Delhi, Dec 4 (IANS) India's e-commerce industry reported nearly 56 per cent growth in order volume this festive season amid the pandemic as...
Daniel Radcliffe explains his absence from social media 3

New Intel ML system efficiently detects bugs in code

Daniel Radcliffe explains his absence from social media 4

BenQ launches new range of video conferencing cameras in India

Daniel Radcliffe explains his absence from social media 5

Amazon to soon allow users to type and chat with Alexa

Daniel Radcliffe explains his absence from social media 6

Flipkart launches '2GUD Local' to digitise offline retailers

Daniel Radcliffe explains his absence from social media 7

Banks need to invest more in IT, tech: RBI Guv on...

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Glamsham.com - © 2020