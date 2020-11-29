Darth Vader actor David Prowse no more

ADVERTISEMENT

David Prowse, best known for playing Darth Vader in the original Star Wars trilogy, has died. He was 85.

Prowse, a weightlifter-turned-actor, died following a short illness. The news of his demise was shared by his agent Thomas Bowington, reports hollywoodreporter.com.

Bowington Management also shared the news on Twitter.

“It’s with great regret and heart-wrenching sadness for us and million of fans around the world, to announce that our client DAVE PROWSE M.B.E. has passed away at the age of 85. #DaveProwseA @starwarsA #DarthVader #GreenCrossCodeMan #iconic #actor #bodybuilder #MBE,” read the post on the Twitter account.

Prowse was cast as the iconic Vader for his 6-foot-7 frame, but the role was voiced by James Earl Jones.

He portrayed the Frankenstein monster in three movies: the James Bond spoof “Casino Royale” (1967) and, for Hammer Films, “The Horror of Frankenstein” (1970) and “Frankenstein and the Monster From Hell” (1974), the last opposite a future Star Wars co-star, Peter Cushing.

In Stanley Kubrick’s “A Clockwork Orange” (1971), Prowse featured as the muscular manservant working for author Frank Alexander (Patrick Magee).

He also regularly appeared on hit series such as “The Saint”, “Space 1999” and “Doctor Who”.

He spent his later years living in London. –ians/sug/ksk/