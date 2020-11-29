Hollywood News

Darth Vader actor David Prowse no more

By Glamsham Editorial
ADVERTISEMENT

David Prowse, best known for playing Darth Vader in the original Star Wars trilogy, has died. He was 85.

Prowse, a weightlifter-turned-actor, died following a short illness. The news of his demise was shared by his agent Thomas Bowington, reports hollywoodreporter.com.

Bowington Management also shared the news on Twitter.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It’s with great regret and heart-wrenching sadness for us and million of fans around the world, to announce that our client DAVE PROWSE M.B.E. has passed away at the age of 85. #DaveProwseA @starwarsA #DarthVader #GreenCrossCodeMan #iconic #actor #bodybuilder #MBE,” read the post on the Twitter account.

Prowse was cast as the iconic Vader for his 6-foot-7 frame, but the role was voiced by James Earl Jones.

He portrayed the Frankenstein monster in three movies: the James Bond spoof “Casino Royale” (1967) and, for Hammer Films, “The Horror of Frankenstein” (1970) and “Frankenstein and the Monster From Hell” (1974), the last opposite a future Star Wars co-star, Peter Cushing.

ADVERTISEMENT

In Stanley Kubrick’s “A Clockwork Orange” (1971), Prowse featured as the muscular manservant working for author Frank Alexander (Patrick Magee).

He also regularly appeared on hit series such as “The Saint”, “Space 1999” and “Doctor Who”.

He spent his later years living in London.  –ians/sug/ksk/

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous article2nd ODI: India forced to press in semi-fit Pandya who impresses
Next articleConfusion over India’s entry in Live Action Short Film category at Oscars

Related Articles

Latest News

Oscar Isaac done with 'Star Wars' movies

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Actor Oscar Isaac enjoyed the "challenge" of featuring in "Star Wars" movies, but he has no plans to return to the franchise.
Read more
Latest News

John Boyega: Will continue to fight against injustices, inequalities

Glamsham Editorial - 0
John Boyega expresses gratitude for all the "love and support" that came his way after his passionate address at a protest against the killing of George Floyd
Read more
Latest News

John Boyega feels he will lose Hollywood career for backing Black Lives Matter

Glamsham Editorial - 0
"Star Wars" actor John Boyega does not know if he will have a career in Hollywood after aggressively speaking up against racism, but he...
Read more
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

Darth Vader actor David Prowse no more 1

Deepika on being part of India's contribution to global space technology

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Mumbai, Nov 30 (IANS) Actress Deepika Padukone feels humbled to play a part in the Indian contribution to global space technology and innovation as...
Darth Vader actor David Prowse no more 2

Nimrat at Gurudwara her family has been visiting for 25 years

Darth Vader actor David Prowse no more 3

When Irrfan Khan 'memed' himself

Darth Vader actor David Prowse no more 3

Halsey slams Grammys, calls for transparency

Bigg Boss 14: Eijaz Khan reveals he was touched inappropriately in childhood

Bigg Boss 14: Eijaz Khan reveals he was touched inappropriately in...

Pavitra Punia’s rollercoaster journey on Bigg Boss 14 comes to an end!

Pavitra Punia’s rollercoaster journey on Bigg Boss 14 comes to an...

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Glamsham.com - © 2020
Enable Notifications    OK No thanks