Home Hollywood News

Dave Bautista: I was always an introvert

By Glamsham Editorial
Dave Bautista
Dave Bautista

Hollywood star Dave Bautista says he was a shy and introvert kid. Bautista was a wrestler before Hollywood beckoned, and he says he now loves acting.

“I love it, it’s my passion. It’s different type of training, but for sure I put in a lot of passion into it absolutely. I was always a shy kid, I mean people even were surprised when I got into wrestling they just couldn’t believe it. I was always an introvert,” said the actor, who has become popular globally playing Drax the Destroyer in the “Guardians Of The Galaxy” and “Avengers” blockbusters.

On the best career advice he has received, Bautista shared: “For me it was, I think Triple H once said to me…he said ‘just pretend like everybody in the locker room has got a gun pointed at your head and it’s up to you how many bullets you give them’. It’s a different type of advice that I got.”

Advtg.

Bautista has also starred in Hollywood action comedy “Stuber”, which will air on Star Movies. –IANS/nn/vnc

Advtg.
Previous article‘JL 50’ – India’s strong connection with science
Next articleShailender Vyas: Wanted to represent India’s strong connection with science in JL 50

Related Articles

News

Dave Bautista talks about his special bond with Chloe Coleman

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Actor-wrestler Dave Bautista has formed a special bond with child actress Chloe Coleman. He says she is a bright light and he is in awe of her. Bautista worked with Coleman in the action-comedy "My Spy".
Read more
News

Timothee Chalamet to star in Bob Dylan biopic

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Actor Timothee Chalamet is in talks to essay the role of singer Bob Dylan in James Mangold's movie, which will follow Dylan's rise to fame and journey of becoming a folk music icon.
Read more
News

Huma Qureshi makes Dave Bautista groove on ‘Chammak challo’

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Actress Huma Qureshi has promised her "Army Of The Dead" co-star Dave Bautista to get him to India to do a film, and taught him some Bollywood moves on superstar Shah Rukh Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan's popular song "Chammak challo".
Read more

LATEST UPDATES

Advtg.
Glamsham.com - © 2020
Enable Notifications    Ok No thanks