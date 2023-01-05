scorecardresearch
Dave Bautista says making 'Guardians' movies 'wasn't all pleasant'

Dave Bautista is fine saying goodbye to Marvel's 'Guardians of the Galaxy' franchise.

By News Bureau

Dave Bautista is fine saying goodbye to Marvel’s ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ franchise. The former-pro-wrestler-turned-actor currently stars in ‘Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery’ and the upcoming M Night Shyamalan thriller ‘Knock at the Cabin’, reports people.com.

In an interview with GQ Hype, Bautista, 53, confirmed that ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’, in theatres May 5, will be his last outing as his Marvel character Drax.

“I’m so grateful for Drax. I love him. But there’s a relief (that it’s over). It wasn’t all pleasant,” he said. “It was hard playing that role. The makeup process was beating me down.”

“And,” added Bautista, “I just don’t know if I want Drax to be my legacy – it’s a silly performance, and I want to do more dramatic stuff.”

Bautista later explained that he isn’t interested in fame or awards, saying that he wants to continue to improve his acting chops and make interesting projects.

“I never wanted to be the next Rock,” he said, referring to Dwayne Johnson, who also made the leap from the WWE to Hollywood.

“I just want to be a good f***ing actor. A respected actor.”

He added: “Honestly, I could give a f*** (about being a movie star). I don’t live a great big glamorous life. I live here in Tampa. I don’t care about the spotlight. I don’t care about fame. I just want to be a better actor. I want respect from my peers. I don’t need accolades – I really don’t, man. It’s about the experience, about knowing that I accomplished something.”

This past May, Bautista marked his last day on the third Guardians movie by sharing a photo with his co-stars on Instagram and writing, “Haven’t found the words yet. It ended so suddenly and I was on to my next film before I could process it all. End of a journey that changed my life.”

