David Guetta reveals why Madonna refused to work with him

By Omkar Padte
David Guetta reveals why Madonna refused to work with him
David Guetta reveals why Madonna refused to work with him
The ‘Titanium’ hitmaker made an appearance in a video by YouTubers Mcfly and Carlito, where he recalled his meeting with the seven-time Grammy winner who refused to make a record with him earlier.

David Guetta claimed he did a remix for the pop icon a long time ago, but she refused to work with him because of his astrological sign.

According to reports, Madonna had reached out to David Guetta after he won a Grammy Award in 2011 for remixing her 2009 track Revolver.

“I did a remix for Madonna a long time ago (Revolver in 2009) and I won a Grammy for the remix (best remix of a non-classical recording).”

“She calls me afterwards… she tells me that she loves this remix and she suggests that I produce her next album,” he explained during a ‘True or False’-type anecdote guessing game on Sunday.

He went on to describe meeting Madonna: “I arrive for lunch. We talk about everything, the music, what she wants to do with the album. Super nice. It’s just her and me. Very relaxed, very cool. We have lunch.”

“It’s happening. very good and you wonder when we start working together,” he continued.

At that point, Madonna directly asked David Guetta what his astrological sign was where he told her ‘Scorpio,’ and then it was over.

“She asks me for my astrological sign. I answer her Scorpio. Suddenly, she makes a face and she says to me, ‘I’m sorry, we’re not going to be able to work together. It was a pleasure to know you. Goodbye,’” he recalled.

David Guetta later confirmed that the story was true.

Meanwhile, the famed producer and DJ recently revealed has “enough new music for the next 10 years”.

He shared: “There’s nothing, zero clubbing here. I don’t even leave my house because I see billboards of my club nights from last year; so I stayed at home and made music.”

“But I see some positives, I’ve never been so creative, I’m doing track after track. Now I have enough new music for the next 10 years.”

