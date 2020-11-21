‘Deadpool 3’ in the works at Marvel Studios with Molyneux sisters attached to write

Advtg.

‘Deadpool 3’ is finally moving forward.

It’s been over a year since Disney officially acquired the film, and now it seems that the infamous comic-book hero will be returning to the big screen soon.

Marvel Studios has reportedly roped in screenwriter sisters Lizzie Molyneux-Loeglin and Wendy Molyneux to write the upcoming sequel.

Advtg.

The writer duo is best known for their work on Fox’s animated series ‘Bob’s Burgers’ and their upcoming animated sitcom ‘The Great North.’ The pair also serve as creators, showrunners, and executive producers on the show.

Lizzie Molyneux-Loeglin and Wendy Molyneux won an Emmy Award for the animated show in 2017, and the film’s official Twitter account welcomed them with stunning custom art.

According to reports, ‘Deadpool 3’ is the first Marvel Studios project to use characters (including Deadpool and the X-Men) now available to it after Disney acquired 21st Century Fox in March 2019.

Advtg.

Ryan Reynolds, who is set to reprise his role as the “merc with a mouth” is also on board as a producer on the franchise. The actor had reportedly confirmed last year that a third film was in development at Marvel Studios.

The previous films stand as the top-grossing ‘X-Men’ films of all time, with the original 2016 film earning $783.1 million and the 2018 sequel grossing $785.5 million at the box office, reports The Hollywood Reporter.