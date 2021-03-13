ADVERTISEMENT
Hollywood News

Demi Lovato: As I started getting older, I realised how queer I am

Singer Demi Lovato started realizing how queer she really was as she got older

By Glamsham Bureau
Singer Demi Lovato started realizing how queer she really was as she got older. “My fans react when I colour my hair. If they didn’t like it, I saw it,” Lovato told Glamour magazine, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

Talking about the time she dyed her hair pink in 2014 and shaved half her head, Lovato said the negative response saddened her. She said, “It reignited that fear inside of me of being who I really am.”

Lovato noted how cutting her hair represented “a symbolic shedding of the heteronormative box (she) was confined in for years.”

Lovato added, “When I started getting older, I started realizing how queer I really am. This past year I was engaged to a man, and when it didn’t work, I was like, ‘this is a huge sign’. I thought I was going to spend my life with someone. Now that I wasn’t going to, I felt this sense of relief that I could live my truth.”

