Hollywood News

Demi Lovato debuts edgy new pixie haircut

By Glamsham Editorial
Demi Lovato debuts edgy new pixie haircut
Los Angeles, Nov 19 (IANS) Singer-actress Demi Lovato has bid adieu to her beautiful long hair and gone for an edgy new pixie haircut.

Lovato debuted her new look on Instagram, flaunting a half-shaved pixie cut.

Flaunting her dramatic makeover, she captioned it: “I did a thing…”

Her new look has been approved by many of her fans, and her post currently has over 1.8 million likes on the photo-sharing website.

The songstress also shared a close-up picture of her exposing a blonde pixie cut from behind.

Lovato’s new hair gained approval from many of her famous friends on social media.

Actress Lucy Hale said: “Ohhhhh my God.”

“Yes boo yes,” wrote actress Ruby Rose wrote.

Actress Kerry Washington’s reaction was: “Gorge”.

–IANS

dc/vnc

