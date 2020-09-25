Demi Lovato and Max Ehrich call it quits 2 months after engagement

Advtg.

Demi Lovato and Max Ehrich have parted ways.

The 28-year-old singer and her former fiance have called off their relationship after two months of their engagement, according to a source close to Lovato who spoke Thursday on condition of anonymity due to the sensitivity of the matter.

“It was a tough decision, but Demi and Max have decided to go their separate ways to focus on their respective careers,” the source said.

“They have respect and love for one another and will always cherish the time they spent together.”

Demi Lovato and Max Ehrich began dating this year.

The news of their break up comes after the couple announced their engagement on Instagram in July by sharing a photo of themselves kissing on the beach.

“@maxehrich – I knew I loved you the moment I met you. It was something I can’t describe to anyone who hasn’t experienced it firsthand but luckily you did too.. I’ve never felt so unconditionally loved by someone in my life (other than my parents) flaws and all,” Demi Lovato wrote alongside the photos flaunting her ring.

Multiple outlets reported that Demi Lovato and Max Ehrich have been quite vocal about their relationship and fans loved their chemistry. They frequently appeared in each other’s social media posts.

The pair’s separation comes just 10 days after Ehrich found himself in a controversy, where several tweets from his account resurfaced on the web. In the tweets, Max was seen leaving flirty messages on posts from Selena Gomez, Ariana Grande, and Miley Cyrus.

During that time, Lovato reportedly came in defense of Ehrich claiming that the screenshots of his posts were fake.