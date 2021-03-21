ADVERTISEMENT
Hollywood News

When Demi Lovato ‘came very close to death’

Singer-songwriter Demi Lovato has revealed that on the night of July 2018, when she had overdosed on drugs, she came very close 'to death'

By Glamsham Bureau
Demi Lovato
Demi Lovato
ADVERTISEMENT

Singer-songwriter Demi Lovato has revealed that on the night of July 2018, when she had overdosed on drugs, she came very close “to death”. In an interview with CBS, the 28-year-old, opened up about her near-fatal heroin overdose.

“The doctors told me that I had five to 10 minutes. Like, if no one had found me, then I wouldn’t be here. And I’m grateful that I’m sitting here today,” she said in the interview to CBS, as reported by US Weekly.

“I’m in recovery for a bunch of things and I had been sober for how many years, but I’m still miserable. For the first time in my life, I had to essentially die to wake up,” she added.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recently, in her documentary, “Demi Lovato: Dancing with the Devil”, Lovato had revealed being sexually assaulted by her drug dealer, on the night she almost died.

During the interview, she also revealed that her process to stay “sober” might not be suitable to everyone.

“I am cautious to say that just like I feel the complete abstinent method isn’t a one-size-fits-all solution for everybody, I don’t think that this journey of moderation is a one-size-fits-all solution for everybody, too,” she said.

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articleNia Sharma’s motto: If you’re sad, wear more lipstick
Next articleNicki Minaj’s mother files $150 m lawsuit
ADVERTISEMENT

RELATED ARTICLES

News

Demi Lovato makes revelations in her documentary series

Glamsham Bureau - 0
In the series, Lovato recounts not just the trauma of the particular night but a previous sexual assault, too
Read more
News

Demi Lovato's new album to release on April 2

Glamsham Bureau - 0
Los Angeles, March 16 (IANS) Singer-songwriter Demi Lovato's new album, "Dancing With The Devil: The Art Of Starting Over", will release on April 2.The...
Read more
News

Demi Lovato: As I started getting older, I realised how queer I am

Glamsham Bureau - 0
Singer Demi Lovato started realizing how queer she really was as she got older
Read more
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

Jamie Foxx to play Mike Tyson in TV series

David Hasselhoff to star as himself in German TV show

News Glamsham Bureau - 0
Berlin, March 23 (IANS) Popular American TV personality David Hasselhoff is headed to German TV. The 68-year-old will be playing a fictionalised version...

Charlie Puth hits back at bodyshamers on Twitter

News Glamsham Bureau - 0
Los Angeles, March 23 (IANS) Singer-songwriter Charlie Puth has hit back at intermet users who tried to troll him for "not being fit"...

Babil finds 'baba' Irrfan Khan's 'Book Of Eli'

News Glamsham Bureau - 0
Mumbai, March 23 (IANS) Babil Khan on Tuesday informed that he has discovered a diary full of acting notes by his father, late actor...

'Inspector Avinash' second schedule wrapped

News Glamsham Bureau - 0
Mumbai, March 23 (IANS) The second schedule of the web-series "Inspector Avinash" has been wrapped up. The show's lead actress Urvashi Rautela posted the...

Paoli Dam-starrer 'Raat Baaki Hai' to have OTT release on April 16

News Glamsham Bureau - 0
Mumbai, March 23 (IANS) The dark thriller "Raat Baaki Hai", starring Paoli Dam and Annup Sonii, is set to premiere digitally on April 16....
ADVERTISEMENT

GLAMSHAM.COM is an online destination for General Entertainment & Lifestyle, Sports & Technology content. Stay tuned for updated News, Reviews and other updates