Denzil Washington on working with Rami Malek, Jared Leto

Hollywood star Denzil Washington about working with actors Rami Malek and Jared Leto on film, The Little Things

Hollywood star Denzil Washington says he found working with actors Rami Malek and Jared Leto on film, The Little Things, fascinating and inspiring.

Recalling a sequence from the film, Denzil Washington said, “Jared and Rami were in the interrogation room for the first half of a day, where the cameras were, while I was in the observation room watching them go at it.”

“It was fascinating and inspiring, watching their different styles and how they work, trying different things and finding their way to the heart of the characters, the way they each come to the character, to watch their ‘joust,’ if you will. It was an interesting, invigorating day. They are both wonderful, dedicated, thorough, complex, intelligent actors and I never knew what either one of them was going to do, which is good. That is what you want,” he added.

In the psychological thriller, Washington will be seen as Kern County Deputy Sheriff Joe “Deke” Deacon, who gets involved in tracking a serial killer who is terrorising the city of Los Angeles. Malek as L.A. Sheriff Dept. Sergeant Jim Baxter is leading the investigation.

The film also stars Natalie Morales,Terry Kinney, Chris Bauer, Joris Jarsky, Isabel Arraiza and Michael Hyatt. The film, distributed worldwide by Warner Bros. Pictures, will release in India on January 29.  –ians/sug/vnc

