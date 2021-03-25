ADVERTISEMENT
Hollywood News

Depp loses battle to challenge ‘wife beater’ libel ruling

Hollywood star Johnny Depp has lost the bid to overturn a British High Court ruling which had dismissed his libel claims against a British tabloid

By Glamsham Bureau
ADVERTISEMENT

Hollywood star Johnny Depp has lost the bid to overturn a British High Court ruling which had dismissed his libel claims against a British tabloid accusing the Pirates of the Caribbean star of being a ‘wife beater’ over charges of assaulting his (then) wife, actress Amber Heard.

Last year, the actor waged a three-week libel case against the publisher of The Sun newspaper over a 2018 article calling him a “wife beater.”

According to a report in variety.com, Depp claimed that Heard’s allegations of domestic violence were “a choreographed hoax.” However, Judge Andrew Nicol had found that Depp had been violent toward Heard on at least 12 occasions, and rejected Depp’s case.

ADVERTISEMENT

On Thursday, the Court of Appeal refused permission to Depp to appeal against Nicol’s ruling. The appeal judges, James Dingemans and Richard Arnold, stated: “The hearing before (Nicol) was full and fair, and he gave thorough reasons for his conclusions which have not been shown even arguably to be vitiated by any error of approach or mistake of law.”

Depp sought permission to appeal the ruling, claiming the judge had failed to assess the evidence properly and calling for a full re-trial. The actor’s legal team sought to introduce new evidence, which they claimed undermined Heard’s credibility as a witness.

Depp’s lawyer, Andrew Caldecott, said Heard told a “calculated and manipulative lie” in a pledge to donate her $7 million divorce settlement to charity, alleging the money has not been paid.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Had the truth about the charity claim emerged at the trial, it would have materially affected the judge’s consideration of Ms. Heard’s evidence as a whole,” Caldecott said.

Lawyers for News Group Newspapers, publisher of The Sun, said the evidence could have been submitted during the original trial, and would not have had an impact on the outcome of the case.

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articlePooja Bhatt: Mask up people!
Next article‘Godzilla vs. Kong’ makes Rs 6.4 crore on opening day
ADVERTISEMENT

RELATED ARTICLES

News

Intruder breaks into Johnny Depp’s home, has shower & drink

Glamsham Bureau - 0
An unidentified man broke inside the home of actor Johnny Depp in Hollywood Hills. Local cops got a call from a neighbour
Read more
News

Amber Heard responds to Johnny Depp’s claim

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Hollywood actor Johnny Depp is making a desperate attempt to malign actress Amber Heard by claiming that she did not donate the $7 million...
Read more
News

Fantastic Beasts 3: Mads Mikkelsen to replace Johnny Depp as Grindelwald

Omkar Padte - 0
Mads Mikkelsen has been confirmed to replace Johnny Depp in the third installment of 'Fantastic Beasts.'
Read more
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

Guess who runs Bollywood Now?

Barty, Sabalenka progress at Miami Open

Sports Glamsham Bureau - 0
Miami, March 26 (IANS) World number one Ashleigh Barty of Australia and seventh seed Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus each fended off match points...

Navi Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Bhubaneswar to host 2022 women's Asian Cup

Sports Glamsham Bureau - 0
New Delhi, March 26 (IANS) The DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai, TransStadia in Ahmedabad and Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar have...

2nd ODI: England opt to bowl (Toss)

Sports Glamsham Bureau - 0
Pune, March 26 (IANS) England won the toss and chose to bowl in the second ODI against India at the Maharashtra Cricket Association...

2nd ODI: Pant replaces injured Iyer as England bowl first (Ld)

Sports Glamsham Bureau - 0
Pune, March 26 (IANS) England won the toss and chose to bowl in the second ODI against India at the Maharashtra Cricket Association...

BCCI calls Kohli's dropped catch in 1st ODI 'brilliant fielding effort'

Sports Glamsham Bureau - 0
Pune, March 26 (IANS) India captain Virat Kohli had dropped his England counterpart Eoin Morgan in the 17th over of the first ODI but...
ADVERTISEMENT

GLAMSHAM.COM is an online destination for General Entertainment & Lifestyle, Sports & Technology content. Stay tuned for updated News, Reviews and other updates