Dev Patel’s ‘The Personal History Of David Copperfield’ gets India release date

Dev Patel starrer 'The Personal History Of David Copperfield' is all set to release in India.

By Omkar Padte
Dev Patel's 'The Personal History Of David Copperfield' gets India release date (Pic Courtesy: Twitter)
The film which reportedly appeared in several film festivals in 2019 has received an official India release date.

‘The Personal History Of David Copperfield’ which stars Patel as the titular character, is a modern take on Charles Dickens’ 1850 literary classic ‘David Copperfield.’

Directed by Armando Iannucci, the comedy-drama film revolves around Dickens’ iconic hero who sets sail on a path that sees him transform from a penniless orphan to a successful Victorian writer.

Apart from the ‘Lion’ actor, ‘The Personal History Of David Copperfield’ also features Hugh Laurie, Ben Whishaw, Tilda Swinton, and Benedict Wong in key roles.

The movie will be released by PVR Pictures and is set to hit Indian cinemas on December 11, the multiplex chain said in a statement.

Earlier in an Interview, Dev Patel recalled an incident on the sets of ‘The Personal History Of David Copperfield’ where he accidentally hit Swinton in the face.

“I accidentally elbowed Tilda in the mouth,” he said in a statement to PEOPLE.

“I was so nervous. It was my first scene with her. There’s a whole thing where he is almost about to pass out and he’s trying to find a couch to land on and I was spinning around and flailing and I kind of did like a UFC elbow,” he added.

“And Tilda just stopped and I thought, ‘I just broke Tilda’s teeth in the first scene’. And she was very gracious about it. All of her teeth are intact.”

