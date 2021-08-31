Diane Kruger, Ray Nicholson to star in 'Out of the Blue'

- Advertisement -

New York, Aug 31 (IANS) Neil LaBute is set to direct ‘Out of the Blue’ starring Diane Kruger and Ray Nicholson. The film’s shooting will start next week in Rhode Island.

The thriller revolves around Connor (Nicholson) meeting Marilyn, played by Kruger, whose seductive charm transforms his dull life into a thrilling fantasy world.

Connor plunges headlong into an adulterous affair, only to discover that Marilyn is trapped in a nightmare with an abusive husband and vulnerable step-daughter.

Kruger will also appear in Universal Pictures ‘The 355’, directed by Simon Kinberg and starring Jessica Chastain, Penelope Cruz and Lupita Nyong’o.

Ray’s recent credits include Emerald Fennell’s black comedy thriller ‘Promising Young Woman’ and the TV series ‘Panic’, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Neil LaBute is best known for writing and directing the 1997 black comedy ‘In the Company of Men’.

Berry Meyerowitz and Tara L. Craig will produce the film, while Jeff Sackman and Larry Greenberg will be the executive producers. Quiver packaged the project and financed the film via BondIt Media Capital.

Quiver will also handle worldwide distribution of the film and introduce it to buyers at the Toronto Film Festival.

–IANS

eka/arm