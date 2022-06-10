Did Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker drink each other’s blood at bachelor bash?

- Advertisement -

Reality TV personality Kourtney Kardashian has shared a picture of a blood vial on her Instagram from her and Blink 182 rocker Travis Barker’s bachelor party.

Kourtney has now shared 10 photographs from the party, which she captioned: “Romeo and Juliet vibes for the Bach.”

One of the snaps is getting more attention than any of the others, though, one of what is seemingly a vial of blood on the table, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

Friend of the Kardashian family, model Allie Rizzo Sartiano, seemingly confirmed some blood-drinking was involved.

She commented: “Was the most romantic dinner with a touch of Dracula vibes.”

Another friend of the family, Malika Haqq, wrote “bleeding love” under the post.

The table was decorated with a red love heart cake with ‘Kravis 4Ever’ in icing, and lined with Gothic candelabras and red roses.

Kourtney, 43, also showed off her black glitzy chain bag in the shape of an anatomical heart.

The couple seemingly copied pals Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly, who sip a “few drops” of each other’s blood for “ritual purposes”.

Fox spilled: “Yeah. So, I guess to drink each other’s blood might mislead people or people are imagining us with goblets and we’re like ‘Game of Thrones’, drinking each other’s blood.

“It’s just a few drops, but yes, we do consume each other’s blood on occasion for ritual purposes only.”