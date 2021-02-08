Diddy files lawsuit against his former clothing line company Sean John

ADVERTISEMENT

Diddy is suing his former clothing line company.

The 51-year-old rapper whose original name is Sean John Combs has reportedly filed a $25 million lawsuit against the clothing brand, Sean John, and its owner Global Brand Groups USA, according to All Hip Hop.

According to the complaint filed on Thursday, the apparel company who teamed up with the brand Missguided to create a new women’s clothing line is accused of illegally using Diddy’s image, likeness, and persona without his permission, reports BallerAlert.

Diddy launched the company in 1998, which he reportedly sold to Global Brands Group in 2016.

In a recent statement, the singer has denied ever endorsing the line and claims he never gave Sean John, Missguided and GBG permission to use his name.

“[Diddy] does not challenge [Sean John/GBG’s] right to use the Sean John trademark, but rather [Sean John/GBG’s] decision to leverage a fabricated quote they created and then falsely attributed to Mr. Combs, and to use Mr. Combs’s name and other monikers to create the false and misleading impression that Mr. Combs is the decision-maker behind the designs and creation of the GBG Collection,” Comb’s lawyer said in the statement.

“Sean John, GBG, and Missguided are using the unapproved material, which contains false or misleading representations of fact, to promote and sell the items in the GBG Collection because they understand that associating it with Mr. Combs will significantly increase sales and profits,” he added.

This isn’t the first time the ‘I Need A Girl’ hitmaker has sued the brand. Last month, Diddy filed a lawsuit against GBG accusing them of wrongfully using the trademarked phrase “Vote Or Die,” reports BallerAlert.