Director James Wan excited about his ‘Malignant’

James Wan has been fighting against labels for long and is not afraid to challenge himself to defy perceptions. The filmmaker says he hates being stereotyped, and doesn't need any label to define his craft. "I hate being labelled. I hate being stereotyped into whatever pigeonhole people like to put me into," Wan told IANS in an exclusive interview here. "So every time people start to (do that), I start moving on. When they labelled me with too much of this work, I went to something else. I keep doing it because, at the end of the day, I just see myself as a filmmaker. I don't think there needs to be another label in front of the 'filmmaker' label," added Wan while promoting his latest film AQUAMAN here.