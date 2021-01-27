ADVERTISEMENT
Hollywood News

Director James Wan excited about his ‘Malignant’

Filmmaker James Wan says he does not know how to describe his upcoming horror film 'Malignant', feels it will be genre-bending

By Glamsham Editorial
First look James Wan's mysterious horror film Malignant (pic courtesy: instagram)
ADVERTISEMENT

Filmmaker James Wan says he does not know how to describe his upcoming horror film, Malignant, and feels it will be genre-bending. The filmmaker took to Instagram on Wednesday to share the release date of the film, and a teaser image.

“MALIGNANT comes out September 10th. I finally wrapped it last week. This was supposed to be my “little horror thriller” I do between the big ones, but the pandemic pushed it as long the big ones,” the director wrote alongside the image.

“I’m super excited for this film. I don’t even know how to describe it. I wanted to do something original and genre-bending, and different to my other work, but still in the spirit of the horror-thrillers I grew up with. More to come. #MalignantMovie,” he added.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 43-year-old, Malaysia-born Wan made his mark in Hollywood directing horror hits in the “Saw”, “Insidious” and “The Conjuring” franchises, but had moved on to helming the global mainstream blockbusters “Fast And Furious 7” and “Aquaman”.

His new film, Warner Bros. describes, is “Wan’s return to his roots with this new original horror thriller”.

The film stars Maddie Hasson, Mckenna Grace, Annabelle Wallis, Jake Abel, George Young, Michole Briana White and Jacqueline McKenzie.  –ians/sug/vnc

ADVERTISEMENT
Source@jay.horror
Previous articleAyushmann Khurrana, the hunk’s poet mode on
Next articleJustin Bieber updates on his upcoming album
ADVERTISEMENT

RELATED ARTICLES

News

James Wan promises crazy horror ride

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Filmmaker James Wan says THE CURSE OF THE WEEPING WOMAN will hit one at the deepest levels of horror and touch upon some unknown fears. The film will release in India in April by Warner Bros.
Read more
News

AQUAMAN becomes DC Comics’ biggest movie

IANS - 0

James Wan's AQUAMAN has become the highest grossing film based on a DC Comics character.

Read more
News

James Wan: I hate being stereotyped

IANS - 0

James Wan has been fighting against labels for long and is not afraid to challenge himself to defy perceptions. The filmmaker says he hates being stereotyped, and doesn't need any label to define his craft. "I hate being labelled. I hate being stereotyped into whatever pigeonhole people like to put me into," Wan told IANS in an exclusive interview here. "So every time people start to (do that), I start moving on. When they labelled me with too much of this work, I went to something else. I keep doing it because, at the end of the day, I just see myself as a filmmaker. I don't think there needs to be another label in front of the 'filmmaker' label," added Wan while promoting his latest film AQUAMAN here.

Read more
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

ADVERTISEMENT
Glamsham.com - © 2021