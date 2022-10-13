Dishani Chakraborty, Mithun Chakraborty’s daughter to debut in Hollywood

Acting and filmmaking, just like any other field or specialization, need training and understanding of the craft in depth. Only a handful of actors decide to undergo training for acting and Dishani Chakraborty, tops that list! The budding actor and upcoming LA based starlet has been to 3 of the top acting schools in USA and India. She started off with The Jeff Goldberg Studio in Mumbai and then went on to pursue acting and film production in Los Angeles, at the New York Film Academy, after which she also bagged 2 commercials. Dishani is the daughter of the legendary actor and thespian Mithun Chakraborty, who boasts of more than 350 films to his credit.

Coming from a lineage of cinematic stalwarts, Chakraborty still chose the unconventional and untrodden path of entering showbiz – with Hollywood. She additionally completed a 2-year intensive and full time Associates Program at the coveted Lee Strasberg Theatre and Film Institute in Los Angeles, where she trained in Method Acting, Improv, Scene Study, Audition Techniques, Script Writing, Voice and Movement. At the end of her first year, she took part in a play, which had esteemed guests like Al Pacino! All her teachers, who have done notable Hollywood work, have heaped heavy praise on her, lauding her talent and work ethic.

Sharing her thoughts on pursuing the unconventional route, Dishani said, “Choosing the unconventional path of starting my career in LA hasn’t been the easiest journey. But I have so much passion and drive for the stories I wish to tell and characters that I want to play that the thrill of it keeps me going. I’ve grown up learning so much from my father, and I hope to showcase that through my work.”

After graduating with flying colours from Strasberg, Dishani went on to play the leading lady in the drama short film “The Guest”, which garnered critical acclaim and made it to crème de la crème film festivals. This led to her being represented by A-list talent agencies such as LA Talent and The Osbrink Agency. The multi-talented actress has also turned writer and is currently scripting her own short film, which will begin production soon!