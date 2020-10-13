Advtg.
Hollywood News

Disney rejigs media & entertainment business

By Glamsham Editorial
Advtg.

The Walt Disney Company has announced strategic reorganisation of its media and entertainment businesses with a focus on creating original content and streaming.

In light of the tremendous success achieved to date in the Company’s direct-to-consumer business and to further accelerate its DTC strategy.

The changes come at a time when the Covid 19 pandemic has hit theatres and amusement parks businesses worldwide while streaming has gained traction.

Advtg.

The Walt Disney Company on Monday announced a strategic reorganization of its media and entertainment businesses.

Under the new structure, Disney’s world-class creative engines will focus on developing and producing original content for the Company’s streaming services, as well as for legacy platforms, while distribution and commercialization activities will be centralized into a single, global Media and Entertainment Distribution organization.

The new Media and Entertainment Distribution group will be responsible for all monetization of content—both distribution and ad sales—and will oversee operations of the Company’s streaming services. It will also have sole P&L accountability for Disney’s media and entertainment businesses.

Advtg.

The creation of content will be managed in three distinct groups—Studios, General Entertainment, and Sports—headed by current leaders Alan F. Horn and Alan Bergman, Peter Rice, and James Pitaro.

The Media and Entertainment Distribution group will be headed by Kareem Daniel, formerly President, Consumer Products, Games and Publishing. All five leaders will report directly to Bob Chapek, Chief Executive Officer.

The Walt Disney Company. Disney Parks, Experiences and Products will continue to operate under its existing structure, led by Josh D’Amaro, Chairman, Disney Parks, Experiences and Products, who continues to report to Chapek.

Advtg.

Rebecca Campbell will serve as Chairman, International Operations and Direct-to-Consumer. Bob Iger, in his role as Executive Chairman, will continue to direct the Company’s creative endeavours.

“Given the incredible success of Disney+ and our plans to accelerate our direct-to-consumer business, we are strategically positioning our Company to more effectively support our growth strategy and increase shareholder value,” Chapek said.

“Managing content creation distinct from distribution will allow us to be more effective and nimble in making the content consumers want most, delivered in the way they prefer to consume it. Our creative teams will concentrate on what they do best—making world-class, franchise-based content—while our newly centralized global distribution team will focus on delivering and monetizing that content in the most optimal way across all platforms, including Disney+, Hulu, ESPN+ and the coming Star international streaming service.”

The new structure is designed to further accelerate the company’s Direct-to-Consumer strategy.  –ians/san/in

Advtg.
Previous articleRahul Mittra finds solace again
Next articleKundali Bhagya: Dheeraj Dhoopar and Shraddha Arya choreograph their own dance

Related Articles

News

Randeep Hooda wraps up Salman Khan-starrer 'Radhe'

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Mumbai, Oct 13 (IANS) Actor Randeep Hooda has completed his work on the action drama, Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, starring Salman Khan."It's a...
Read more
Interview

Alok Tandon: No ticket price hike, as pent up demand to fill restricted capacity

Glamsham Editorial - 0
The restricted capacity at multiplexes will not lead to a ticket price hike, rather the pent-up demand is expected to accelerate the...
Read more
News

Kerala Film Awards: Suraj Venjaramoodu leaves Mammootty, Mohanlal far behind as best actor

Glamsham Editorial - 0
On expected lines, seasoned veterans of the Kerala film industry failed to make the grade in the annual Kerala State Film Awards...
Read more
Advtg.

LATEST UPDATES

Disney rejigs media & entertainment business 1

Kanye West unveils presidential campaign video

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Los Angeles, Oct 13 (IANS) Rapper Kanye West has released a campaign video for 2020 presidential run.The rapper tweeted it with the caption: "We...
Disney rejigs media & entertainment business 2

Randeep Hooda wraps up Salman Khan-starrer 'Radhe'

Bigg Boss Season 14 Rahul Vaidya wants this singer to perform at his wedding

Bigg Boss Season 14: Rahul Vaidya wants this singer to perform...

Disney rejigs media & entertainment business 3

IPL: Morris adds potency to RCB's bowling arsenal

“My Spy is really about heart” says Dave Bautista

“My Spy is really about heart” says Dave Bautista

Lockdown Restlessness Catches On In Gokuldhaam Society

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Lockdown restlessness catches on in Gokuldhaam...

Advtg.
Advtg.
Glamsham.com - © 2020
Enable Notifications    Ok No thanks