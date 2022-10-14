Disney’s ‘The Little Mermaid’ first look poster

The first poster for Disney’s “The Little Mermaid,” the live-action reimagining of the studio’s Oscar®-winning animated musical classic, is here! “The Little Mermaid,” helmed by visionary filmmaker Rob Marshall, opens exclusively in theaters nationwide May 26, 2023.

The beloved story of Ariel, a beautiful and spirited young mermaid with a thirst for adventure, “The Little Mermaid” stars singer and actress Halle Bailey as Ariel; Tony Award® winner Daveed Diggs as the voice of Sebastian; Jacob Tremblay as the voice of Flounder; Awkwafina as the voice of Scuttle; Jonah Hauer-King as Prince Eric; Art Malik as Sir Grimsby; Noma Dumezweni as Queen Selina; with Oscar® winner Javier Bardem as King Triton; and two-time Academy Award® nominee Melissa McCarthy as Ursula.

The youngest of King Triton’s daughters, and the most defiant, Ariel longs to find out more about the world beyond the sea, and while visiting the surface, falls for the dashing Prince Eric. While mermaids are forbidden to interact with humans, Ariel must follow her heart. She makes a deal with the evil sea witch, Ursula, which gives her a chance to experience life on land, but ultimately places her life – and her father’s crown – in jeopardy.

“The Little Mermaid” is directed by Oscar® nominee Rob Marshall and written by two-time Oscar nominee David Magee with a live-action story adaptation by David Magee, Rob Marshall, and two-time Emmy winner John DeLuca based on the short story by Hans Christian Andersen, and the Disney animated film by Ron Clements and John Musker.

The film is produced by two-time Emmy® winner Marc Platt, three-time Tony Award® winner Lin-Manuel Miranda, Rob Marshall, and John DeLuca, with Jeffrey Silver serving as executive producer.

The score is by multiple Academy Award® winner Alan Menken who won two Oscars® for the music in the animated version of “The Little Mermaid,” with music supervised and produced by Mike Higham. Music is by Alan Menken; lyrics are by Howard Ashman and new lyrics are by Lin-Manuel Miranda.