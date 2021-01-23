DJ Khaled confirmed to host 2021 MTV African Music Awards

ADVERTISEMENT

DJ Khaled is all set to host the upcoming 2021 MTV African Music Awards (MAMA).

The ‘Wild Thoughts and Higher’ hitmaker has been reportedly confirmed to serve as the international host for the virtual ceremony which will air across the globe on MTV for the very first time, per Madison.

According to TheCableLifestyle, the award ceremony which will honor African talent across 20 award categories, including ‘Best Male’, ‘Best Female’, ‘Best Song’, and ‘Best Collaboration’ will be held in Kampala, Uganda, on February 20.

DJ Khaled will host the show from his Miami home along with other African emcees. According to Billboard, the Grammy award-winning music producer has also received a nomination for best international act and is up against The Weeknd, Megan Thee Stallion, Drake, Beyonce, and Da Baby.

“MTV has always been a great partner so I jumped at the opportunity to host this year’s MAMAs,” the hip hop star said of the show.

“I can’t wait to celebrate the incredible music that comes out of Africa, which has inspired me throughout my career.”

Other artists who will compete for Artist of the Year include Burna Boy, Master KG, Calema, Davido, Diamond Platnumz, Tiwa Savage and Wizkid, reports Madison.

Most recently, DJ Khaled announced to his fans that he has teamed up with Fat Joe for a joint OnlyFans account which they will both use.

The pair will reportedly give fans access to exclusive content via the social media platform which is mostly known for its explicit content. The duo will use the account to motivate their fans through their inspirational talks, and a sneak peek into their personal lives which includes intimate dinners, studio hang-outs, and kickbacks with special guests, per Papermag.

Announcing the news on Instagram, the 45-year-old hip hop star shared a video of the pair playing a friendly basketball game.

“Link in the bio… Who y’all got?? @djkhaled vs @fatjoe the REMATCH only on @onlyfans ! JAN 25th! Subscribe now! https://onlyfans.com/djkhaledandfatjoe,” DJ Khaled captioned the clip.

“I’m trying to convince joe to play in a 3 point shoot out he don’t want that, I’ll just beat him again in a one on one.”