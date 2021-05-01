DJ Khaled releases new hip hop album ‘Khaled Khaled’

Adv.

Another one… After practically breaking the internet with news of its arrival, GRAMMY® Award-winning multiplatinum artist, music industry visionary, innovative influencer, mogul, and mega-producer DJ Khaled unveils the biggest hip-hop event of the summer and his twelfth full-length album, KHALED KHALED, today via We The Best Music Group / Epic Records.

Throughout the week, he has amplified anticipation with a series of viral Instagram posts. He teased the video for ‘Thankful Thankful’ [feat. Lil Wayne & Jeremih], his post of the official billboard generated 1 million-plus views in under a day! The streets and the culture have been waiting for this one with equal excitement, so he had to go as big as possible on release day (would you expect anything less though?).

This morning, he unleashed what might be his biggest and boldest video yet for the new single “Sorry Not Sorry” featuring guests JAY-Z, Nas, James Fauntleroy & Harmonies by the Hive. The song unites New York kings JAY-Z and Nas as they lock into a lyrical crossfire of historic “Song Cry” before James Fauntleroy drops a melodic and unforgettable hook.

Khaled and Co-Executive Producers (his sons) Asahd Tuck Khaled and Aalam Tuck Khaled assembled a downright unbelievable track listing. The album boasts soon-to-be fan favorites “Just Be” [feat. Justin Timberlake], “We Going Crazy” [feat. H.E.R. & Migos], “I Did It” [feat. Post Malone, Megan Thee Stallion, Lil Baby&DaBaby], and “Let It Go” [feat. Justin Bieber &21 Savage], among others. Not to mention, it includes the double-platinum“POPSTAR” [feat. Drake] and platinum “GREECE” [feat. Drake].

The Anthem King has returned with an album that shares his birth name and represents him to his core—KHALED KHALED.

He’s still the best…