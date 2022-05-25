Doja Cat reveals her acting ambition

- Advertisement -

Rap star Doja Cat has already achieved huge success in the music business, and she would like to try her hand at acting one day.

The ‘Juicy’ hitmaker said: “I’d love to act. I’d love to be in movies. That’s a massive want for me.”

- Advertisement -

Cat launched her debut album, ‘Amala’, in 2018 and she’s already one of the best-selling rappers in the industry, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

Despite this, she still looks towards rapper Nicki Minaj for inspiration and guidance.

- Advertisement -

She told the June/July issue of Elle magazine: “I think her as a businesswoman really inspired me. The way Nicki can carry herself felt almost alien to me, because I was kind of a little runty kid, trapped in her room, just watching YouTube videos. And back then I was like, ‘Damn, that’s dope.'”

Cat would actually love to take a step back from her music career to pursue some of her other interests, such as fashion and beauty.

- Advertisement -

However, the rap star knows she needs to dedicate meaningful time to her ambitions.

She said: “It’s just not realistic and it’s not fun, to be honest, when you have to rush through things. So that is something I definitely want to do, but I want to do it only. So I would take a break from music.”

The ‘Boss B****’, whose real name is Amala Dlamini, also recognises the importance of being authentic with her fans.

She shared: “There’s no formula to win, but I think there’s a formula to lose. If you don’t believe in what you’re doing, people aren’t stupid – they’re going to pick up on that real quick. You just have to believe in yourself. It really sounds like some s*** out of ‘The SpongeBob Movie’, but it’s true.”