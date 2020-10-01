Doja Cat spotted hanging out with French Montana, sparks dating rumours

Advtg.

Doja Cat and French Montana were spotted together recently, sparking dating rumours.

Fans began speculating that the two could be dating after a video of the rap stars surfaced online.

In the clip, French Montana and Doja Cat were seemingly enjoying some time together on board a yacht with some other friends.

Though the pair seemed to be just hanging out together, many media outlets have reported that the two have been dating for quite some time now.

In the viral video taken by one of their friends, French first showed himself with a huge smile to the camera. Wearing a colorful shirt, French looked cool in new braids. The camera later panned to Doja Cat who was busy taking her own selfie.

The person behind the camera later called the 24-year-old songstress by her real name ‘Amala’ before she turned around. It seems she was enjoying herself as she playfully pulled out her tongue while a man, possibly French, was heard laughing.

While there is no romantic element in the footage, fans couldn’t help speculating about the nature of French Montana and Doja Cat’s relationship.

French was reportedly spotted getting cozy with Doja amid reports that he had an affair with NeNe Leakes.