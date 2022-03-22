Dolly Parton, Reese Witherspoon join film adaptation of 'Run, Rose, Run'

- Advertisement -

Country legend Dolly Parton will return to the big screen in an upcoming feature film adaption of ‘Run, Rose, Run.’

According to ‘Variety’, the movie is based on a novel that Parton co-wrote with James Patterson.

The pair will produce the feature film for Hello Sunshine.

Its founder Reese Witherspoon will also produce the movie along with Hello Sunshine’s President of Film and Television Lauren Neustadter.

‘Run, Rose, Run’ was published this month and topped The New York Times bestseller list.

Parton also released a chart-topping companion album of the same name through her label, Butterfly Records.

‘Run, Rose, Run’ follows a young woman who comes to Nashville to pursue her dreams of becoming a country music star. However, her songs hinge on a secret she has wants desperately to hide. It’s one that if revealed could threaten her future.

“Growing up in Nashville, I’ve loved Dolly since the moment I heard her magical voice and saw her luminous personality shine onstage,” Witherspoon said.

“Beyond her magnetic presence as an artist and performer, she is one of the greatest songwriters and storytellers of our time. Her impact knows no bounds – as a musician, actor, writer, businesswoman, activist and all around incredible human being – Dolly Parton is not only an icon to me, but a true inspiration to women and girls everywhere.”

“My admiration for her grew to even greater heights when reading ‘Run, Rose, Run,’ a gripping and heartbreaking book I couldn’t put down. I couldn’t feel more honoured to be working alongside her and James to bring this remarkable story to the screen.”

“James and I love Reese and look forward to working with her and her wonderful team,” Parton said.

Patterson added, “It has been a joy working with Dolly Parton on this book. It’s a great story that we are both proud of. And, in partnership with Reese Witherspoon and Hello Sunshine, we will produce a great movie.”

In addition to being a Grammy-winning singer and songwriter, Parton has starred in such hit films as ‘9 to 5’, ‘Steel Magnolias’ and ‘The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas’.

Hello Sunshine’s upcoming films include an adaptation of the best-selling novel ‘Where the Crawdads Sing’ and ‘Your Place or Mine’, which stars Witherspoon and Ashton Kutcher.